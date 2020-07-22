Roanoke Co. holds virtual economic development town hall

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County has taken an $11 million budget hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, at a virtual town hall meeting, county leaders discussed reasons businesses and large manufacturers selling their products outside the region have fared far better than those selling locally.

“Restaurants, retail, personal services, etc. that sell locally have been hit far worse with a decrease in sales of 50 to 100 percent,” said Economic Development Director Jill Loope.

According to Loope, experts are predicting Virginia’s economy to rebound to 50% of what it was pre-pandemic by January.

Home and vehicle sales remain steady, but more than 3,000 people continue to file for unemployment.

“The unemployment picture is quite painful. While initial claims have fallen from their peak in late March and early April, they have now leveled off, but they are still high,” said Loope.

Several construction projects throughout the county are staying on track.

A Kroger gas station in the Tanglewood area is targeting completion by the end of the year, and the widening of Route 419/Electric Road in that same area is set to begin next month.

“It involves the construction of a third lane on the south side of 419 from Ogden Road to the Rt. 220 interchange,” said Director of Planning Philip Thompson.

County Parks and Rec is seeing a spike in usage this summer.

Director Doug Blount says his department is seeing a huge increase in the number of people using trails and greenways, as well as kayaking and canoeing on the Roanoke River.

“This is just fabulous for our community from an outdoor recreation perspective,” said Blount.

Roanoke County is also working with the Town of Vinton on a $1.1 million small business recovery loan program.

They have received 139 applications for funding so far.

Businesses have until the end of the month to apply.

