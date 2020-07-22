Advertisement

Roanoke Regional SBDC helps people apply for PPP loans

Help is being provided today and tomorrow for folks needing to apply for PPP loans.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re confused about how to apply for Payment Protection Program loans or the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, you're not alone.

That’s why the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center ia offering in-person application assistance for both. They partnered with The Bank of Botetourt, Bank of Fincastle, Skyline National Bank, and First Bank & Trust to be onsite as the SBDC helps applicants complete the loan applications and submit them for processing.

The goal is to reach the under-served community, who may not know where to go for help or that these options are available to them, even for the smallest businesses. Including those with no employees.

Wednesday, representatives from the banks were at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce building.

Thursday, July 23, the banks will be at the New River Valley Business Center. People can call 540-632-1174 to schedule an appointment and learn more.

All work is done behind sneeze shields with masks, and social distancing is being practiced.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

