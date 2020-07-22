Advertisement

Senior Softball Players Play Two More Games to Close Out Their Careers

Lord Botetourt's Meredith Wells deals to the plate Tuesday night in the Navy team's 4-2 win.(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Forty-four area seniors played two more senior softball games on Tuesday night at the Arnold R. Burton Complex, capping their careers following the cancellation of the spring season because of COVID-19. The two games saw the Red team knock off the Gray team 5-4 behind a solo homerun from Blacksburg’s Katie Currin and and a three run dinger off the bat of Cave Spring’s Abby Weaver. In the other game, it was the Navy team beating the Black team 4-2. Meredith Wells, from Lord Botetourt, had a two run homer and an RBI double for the Navy team in the win.

