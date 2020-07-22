Sovah Health treating fewer than 30 COVID-19 patients

DANVILLE/MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health reports treating fewer than 30 patients, across both its campuses, who have tested positive in its hospitals for COVID-19.

That’s as of July 22, 2020.

As reported by the Virginia Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 increased in July, and with that increase, hospitals in southwest Virginia have seen an increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks. Sovah says it has adequate capacity to meet patient needs.

At Sovah Health, the health and safety of our patients and team is always our highest priority. Listen as our new Chief... Posted by Sovah Health - Martinsville on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Sovah Health says it “continues to take all the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, including limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, universal masking, and maintain a strict limited visitor protocol. Sovah Health reminds the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.”

