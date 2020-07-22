Strong storms today as we approach a record stretch of 90-degree days

It only took 21 days, but Roanoke finally had a storm over the airport that dropped nearly an inch of rain. Late-evening storms brought winds that topped 40mph in some areas with spotty power outages along with reports of large hail. Storms continue to wind down overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll see more of the same today

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday appears similar to Tuesday with scattered storms developing in the mountains around lunchtime and then drifting east. The greatest risk of severe weather is closest to the front. While storms can form just about anywhere Wednesday, the higher concentration of strongest storms would be in the yellow areas in the graphic below.

STORM TIMING: Developing after noon, and lingering through late-evening

COVERAGE: Scattered to numerous, especially across the Highlands and into the Shenandoah Valley.

SEVERE IMPACTS: A few storms will be strong to severe with dangerous lightning, large hail and strong wind. A “Slight Risk” of severe weather has been issued for areas in Yellow below.

We have a marginal risk of severe weather in the southern counties and a slight risk of severe weather in the northern counties. (WDBJ)

High temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s again Wednesday likely reaching the high by early to mid-afternoon before the storms begin. Another 90°+ high in Roanoke would tie the 22-day stretch of 90s set back in 1966.

It has never happened before in recorded history in Roanoke, but there’s at least a decent chance every-single day in July could have highs in the 90s. Forecast highs range from 90-95° through July 31. Of course, a thunderstorm in the middle of the afternoon could ruin that lofty goal. Stay tuned!

THURSDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds early followed by more storms in the afternoon. Our high will climb into the lower 90s. Roanoke could break the 22 day consecutive days in the 90s record Thursday afternoon.

WEEKEND

Our weekend is looking fairly quiet. The best chance of storms is Friday afternoon with only a few stray storms Saturday and Sunday. We should also see some good sunshine, but temperatures remain on the hot side with high humidity levels. Highs this weekend hold in the low to mid 90s.

The weekend is looking quiet with just a few stray storms. (WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

We can continue to check out the International Space Station tonight along with Comet NEOWISE visible this week. Get the latest information in our new Astronomy section. Visibility could extend beyond these dates.

Distant thunderstorms can be seen below comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky. (Mike Overacker)

