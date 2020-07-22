Two Greater Lynchburg Transit Company employees test positive for coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company confirms two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company hasn’t said what jobs the two employees hold, only that both are home recovering from the virus, and additional staff has had to quarantine because of being in close contact with the infected employees.

That, according to GLTC, is putting a strain on its route coverage. Managers say they are trying to adjust as best as they can with the staffing they have available.

They say there could end up being reduced frequencies of routes, or some routes may be condensed for more coverage.

The company tells WDBJ7 it continues to enforce a mask policy for riders, with exceptions for people with medical issues or otherwise can’t wear them, and provides personal protective equipment for its drivers.

