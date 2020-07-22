Vinton elevates deputy police chief to interim status
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputy Chief Fabricio Drumond is now interim police chief for the town of Vinton. He was sworn in Tuesday night.
Drumond succeeds former Chief Thomas Foster, who has been named by President Trump to be United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.
Foster gave his goodbye at a town council meeting Tuesday night.
