Vinton elevates deputy police chief to interim status

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputy Chief Fabricio Drumond is now interim police chief for the town of Vinton. He was sworn in Tuesday night.

Drumond succeeds former Chief Thomas Foster, who has been named by President Trump to be United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

Foster gave his goodbye at a town council meeting Tuesday night.

It was a bittersweet ending for Chief Foster last night at Vinton Town Council. He said his farewell to the Town of... Posted by Town of Vinton, Virginia Government on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

