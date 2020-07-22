Advertisement

Vinton elevates deputy police chief to interim status

Vinton PD Interim Chief Fabricio Drumond
Vinton PD Interim Chief Fabricio Drumond(Town of Vinton)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputy Chief Fabricio Drumond is now interim police chief for the town of Vinton. He was sworn in Tuesday night.

Drumond succeeds former Chief Thomas Foster, who has been named by President Trump to be United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

Foster gave his goodbye at a town council meeting Tuesday night.

