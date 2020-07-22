Virginia Tech extends permit parking hours

BLACKSBURG , Va. (WDBJ) -

There are new rules and hours for parking on Virginia Tech’s campus this upcoming school year.

Hours for spaces with permits have been extended now, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted.

Parking around the Drillfield will be reserved for permit holders from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The school says it was necessary to extend the hours to make sure campus staff and students can go to classes and activities at night and have somewhere to park.

“Arguably the most important convenience that a person wants is the knowledge that there is a space available for them and the way that we can manage that is through very modest and very practical parking fees,” said university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

Owczarski said the school still wants to be good stewards of downtown businesses. Parking nearby will be open on the weekends.

“While it may seem counterintuitive to charge a fee, you need to otherwise people could just park a car there all weekend along and not allow people to visit our merchants and other businesses,” he said.

High volume and traffic lots will always be permits only seven days a week. You can buy daily permits online or in person at the parking services lot.

Last year’s passes expire at the end of August.

