Virginia Tech researchers work to launch design of next underwater autonomous vehicle

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Virginia Tech researchers are working to dive into the future of technology.

They’ve partnered with a Boston-based company, Dive Technologies, to test an autonomous underwater vehicle.

The goal of the project is to design the next underwater autonomous vehicles, creating a design that reduces drag and improves its efficiency, allowing it to travel farther.

“We create everything from scratch and because of this we can actually optimize the performance of these vehicles for the particular mission they are meant to do,” said Stefano Brizzolara, an associate professor of aerospace and ocean technology.

Researchers plan to work for two more years to refine the model. You can read more about the project here.

