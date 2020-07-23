Advertisement

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) - A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April.

In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month.

The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June.

“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province.

Many of those who survived the virus, 17 in total, are still suffering.

“Some of our sisters who have had COVID-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continuing weakness, respiratory issues and more,” read a statement released by Felician Sisters in early July.

The women were among about 50 nuns who live and work on the 360-acre campus.

Copyright 2020 Felician Sisters of North America via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting after wounded teen goes to hospital

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Police say the injuries appeared to be critical, and they haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place or who is responsible.

News

Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.

National

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek clarifies comments about stopping cancer treatment

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”

National

Sen. Mark Warner discusses Great American Outdoors Act

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.