2020 Party in Elmwood season canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

File photo of previous Party in Elmwood event
File photo of previous Party in Elmwood event(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The organizers of the annual Party in Elmwood events have canceled the 2020 season, saying they couldn’t figure out how to safely and responsibly make it work, given safety requirements surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic

The plan is to bring events back in 2021.

A statement from organizers reads, “We spent countless hours rearranging, no small amount of money purchasing PPE and cleaning supplies, and a whole lot of collective brain power trying to figure out how to safely and responsibly make this work for our Party in Elmwood community. We just do not feel like moving forward with the 2020 season is the best decision given all of the factors at play.”

WDBJ7 is a sponsor of Party in Elmwood.

