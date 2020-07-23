Advertisement

25 indicted in Campbell County on 71 drug charges

Several suspects are still on the loose.
Drug arrest in Glasgow
Drug arrest in Glasgow
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County grand jury has indicted 25 people on seventy-one drug charges, with some of the suspects still being sought.

The charges vary, but they all stem from the distribution of Schedule I and II narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These charges are the result of a yearlong investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Drug Task Force,” said Sheriff Winston W. “Whit” Clark. “On July 17, a roundup was conducted, which brought 16 of these criminals to justice. It is our hope that that the combined efforts— together with those of our state and local partners—will lead to a decrease in crime, result in accountability for offenders, and lead to safer streets and communities.”

The following people have been arrested as a result of the indictments:

Timothy Boaze, Lynchburg

Kandace Moore, Lynchburg

Andrew Cox, Lynchburg

Norma Phillips, Lynchburg

Alexandria Caldwell, Lynchburg

Nicholas Powell, Lynchburg

Duane Elliott, Concord

Mark Preas, Lynchburg

Wesley Goodman, Lynchburg

Tarrell Taylor, Lynch Station

Greg Hastings, Altavista

C. Elias Torrents, Evington

Carmen Irby, Evington

Kevin Witt, Evington

Michael Miller, Evington

Tyler Wilson, Altavista

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the remaining people:

Brandon Angel, Brookneal

Cody Franklin, Sr., Gretna

Hunter Carson, Drakes Branch

Rhonda Bratton, Hurt

Jarret Cox, Lynch Station

Brandon Walthall, Brookneal

Tyler Creasy, Altavista

Seth Wright, Lynchburg

Tony Edmunds, Danville

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office thanks residents for their continued watchfulness and cooperation. 

“Of all our partners in law enforcement, a community’s citizens often are the most helpful,” said Major Brandon Epperson. “Their assistance contributes to safer neighborhoods, and supports the work of law enforcement agencies in apprehending those determined to do harm in our community.”

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Residents can enter tips online here or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

Click here to see all the mugshots.

