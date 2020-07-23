Advertisement

Nearby front keeps storm chances into Friday

The heat and humidity are reduced briefly but returns by the weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clouds have been a bit more prevalent so far today, but areas of sunshine are sneaking through. This may be enough to squeeze out another day of 90s for some areas. If Roanoke hits 90° it would be the longest stretch of 90s (23 days) in recorded history. Showers and storms are also developing again, starting in the mountains and drifting east.

THIS EVENING

Several lines of showers and storms are developing thia afternoon and will continue slowly moving east into the evening. Secondary rounds may develop again after dark and last through midnight, similar to the past few nights. This may not be good for spotting the comet. Overnight lows drop to the upper 60s and low 70s.

SEVERE IMPACTS: A few storms will be strong to severe with dangerous lightning, localized strong winds, and large hail. Areas that see repeated rounds of storms also have an increased risk of flooding.

FRIDAY

As the front lingers near our area, we’ll have another shot of afternoon storms with plenty of heat and humidity. The storm coverage my not be as numerous as previous days, but keep an eye out if you’re working outdoors. Highs return to around 90°, but will feel closer to upper 90s with the heat index.

A nearby front will keep scattered storms around during the afternoon and evening.
A nearby front will keep scattered storms around during the afternoon and evening.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Our weekend is looking a bit more quiet as a front weakens and heads to the east. An area of high pressure becomes our dominant weather feature. While we can’t rule out a few storms on Saturday and Sunday, the coverage will be much lower than previous days. This allows us to turn hotter with highs approaching the mid 90s again.

The weekend is looking quiet with just a few stray storms.
The weekend is looking quiet with just a few stray storms.(WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

While clouds have spoiled the comet viewing in previous days, one can still check out NEOWISE in the coming days as conditions improve. Get the latest information in our new Astronomy section.

Distant thunderstorms can be seen below comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky.
Distant thunderstorms can be seen below comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky.(Mike Overacker)

