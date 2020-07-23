Advertisement

Band camp opens with COVID precautions

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It starts at the door to William Fleming High School with a temperature check.

And inside a rehearsal room, we found face masks and plenty of space between the student musicians.

“You know during the summer, you think of band camp and you think of kids being here all day going in and out, so these are not your traditional band camp that we’re doing,” said Cari Gates, Supervisor of Fine Arts for Roanoke City Public Schools.

The Marching Colonels will spend most of their time outdoors, with shorter sessions. The school has eliminated lunch and other activities that would encourage close contact.

Archie Freeman is the Principal of William Fleming High School.

“You know what? It'‘s the best thing you can do for the benefit of our students, the safety of our students, and then to make sure we’re bringing some type of normalcy back to our students,” Freeman said.

“With the idea we may or may not have marching band season this fall, depending on athletics, we still wanted to give the kids the opportunity to come back to build that sense of community,” Gates told WDBJ7.

Rising Senior Bryan Moctezuma accompanied the percussion unit during the morning rehearsal, and he told us he felt comfortable with the precautions that are now in place.

“It’s a little inconvenient, but it’s what we have to do to keep safe,” Moctezuma said. “I’m looking forward to the marching season. Hopefully it won’t get canceled, and if it does at least I’ll have these past few days to think about.”

