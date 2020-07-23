Advertisement

Competency evaluation ordered for woman found at mall with baby’s body in shopping bag

Mandy Lacy mugshot from Western VA Regional Jail
Mandy Lacy mugshot from Western VA Regional Jail(Western Va Regional Jail)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has ordered a competency evaluation before court proceedings can continue in the case of a woman found at Tanglewood Mall with a baby found dead in a bag.

No future court date has been set for Mandy Lacey, charged so far with assaulting a police officer. She is accused of hitting one after police were called to reports of her acting erratically last weekend.

A commonwealth search warrant asked for DNA swabs to be taken from Lacey, who is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail, to confirm whether she is the baby’s mother.

The body of the baby found in Lacey’s grocery-style bag was partially decomposed, according to Roanoke County Police, making it difficult to determine the baby’s age and sex.

According to courthouse warrants, Lacey was deemed to have a mental health illness.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting after wounded teen goes to hospital

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Police say the injuries appeared to be critical, and they haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place or who is responsible.

News

Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

News

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

One detained after shooting in southwest Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
No one has been arrested and police have released no description of a shooter.

Latest News

News

Union Street Bridge in Danville back open after water main break

Updated: 4 hours ago
Water service has been restored.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set for Rockbridge County July 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
The tests available at this event are viral tests, which will only show if you are currently infected with COVID-19 when the test sample is taken.

Coronavirus

2020 Party in Elmwood season canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The plan is to bring events back in 2021.

News

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect.

News

Ridgeway pedestrian killed in Henry County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman lying in the road was hit and killed.

News

Roanoke Robert E. Lee Memorial Damaged

Updated: 5 hours ago