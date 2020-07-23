Competency evaluation ordered for woman found at mall with baby’s body in shopping bag

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has ordered a competency evaluation before court proceedings can continue in the case of a woman found at Tanglewood Mall with a baby found dead in a bag.

No future court date has been set for Mandy Lacey, charged so far with assaulting a police officer. She is accused of hitting one after police were called to reports of her acting erratically last weekend.

A commonwealth search warrant asked for DNA swabs to be taken from Lacey, who is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail, to confirm whether she is the baby’s mother.

The body of the baby found in Lacey’s grocery-style bag was partially decomposed, according to Roanoke County Police, making it difficult to determine the baby’s age and sex.

According to courthouse warrants, Lacey was deemed to have a mental health illness.

