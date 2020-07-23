Duck caught by fishing hook rescued by Salem officers

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A duck is on the road to recovery after being rescued by Salem police officers.

Several residents made calls to the police station concerned about the hook caught on the bird’s feathers.

Senior Officer Goodman and Senior Officer Hammond were able to capture a duck at Lake Spring Park.

The duck was handed over to Animal Control and taken to wildlife rescue for treatment.

