Free COVID-19 testing set for Rockbridge County July 28

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be FREE COVID-19 testing in Rockbridge County Tuesday, July 28 through the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Testing is available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only at the Stonebridge Center in Natural Bridge Station. To make an appointment, call 540-574-5102.

Registration closes Friday, July 24 at 4:30 p.m.

The tests available at this event are viral tests, which will only show if you are currently infected with COVID-19 when the test sample is taken.

