Galax Health and Rehab now in recovery from coronavirus

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -

One of the harder-hit facilities across our hometowns says it is now in recovery from coronavirus.

We previously reported that Galax Health and Rehab had seen 24 deaths, 10 in the building and 14 at outside facilities.

Now, all residents have two negative tests and no one in the nursing department is testing positive at this time.

Staff says they will continue to follow strict infection control guidelines and folks will be screened regularly.

In a statement they shared: “We hope to continue this positive path and soon be able to start the state planned phased opening process per their guidance.”

