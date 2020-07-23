Glasgow dinosaur saved after losing his head

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A landmark in Glasgow needed some help after rough weather this week.

The fiberglass dinosaur that has become a town mascot lost its head during a windstorm Tuesday that also damaged trees and power lines. But local citizens gathered together under the leadership of their mayor and got the dinosaur back into proper shape by the next day, ensuring his continued rule of Glasgow’s main drag.

“Luckily, a couple customers came out, the owner’s son from Grocery Express, Adam Funkhouser, he came out and helped us out as well, and another one of my customers, he helped us out,” said Francesco Scotto di Rinaldi, of Scotto’s Pizza, across the street. “And we just kind of propped it up there and we screwed some nails into it.”

The dinosaur was first placed there as a prank by local artist Mark Cline.

