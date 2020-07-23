Greater Lynchburg Transit Company sees two employees test positive for coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I was just literally surprised because we ride the bus every day,” said Thomas Sherman.

Sherman relies on the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company to get to and from work each day.

After hearing that two GLTC employees tested positive for coronavirus, he says he’s going to be more cautious moving forward.

“This is a very serious virus and we have to be very protective and very cautious of those that surround us,” said Sherman.

GLTC says buses could see some changes to their routes because of a staffing shortage.

Several other employees who were in close contact with the ones who tested positive are in self-quarantine.

Things like reduced frequency on certain routes or condensing routes together are possibilities.

“Right now we don’t have anything concrete,” said Brian Booth, Greater Lynchburg Transit Company general manager. “We’re trying to adjust as best as we can and provide as much coverage within the city as we possibly can.”

They’re asking riders to expect possible delays into next week.

They also say they continue to clean buses regularly and provide personal protective equipment to drivers.

“Gloves, face masks, they have face shields if they choose to use the shields,” said Booth.

But for Sherman, he says he wishes the best for those affected.

“I’m hoping the best for the recovery and we would like to see them back, on the job and back in action,” said Sherman.

GLTC could not identify what jobs the two coronavirus-positive employees work due to privacy laws.

