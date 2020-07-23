Advertisement

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

FILE - In this March 9, 2020 file photo, a marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is displayed in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House will vote on whether to remove from the U.S. Capitol a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. The vote expected Wednesday comes as communities nationwide reexamine the people memorialized with statues.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of General Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues.

The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. Three statues honoring white supremacists — including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun — would be immediately removed.

The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect. Trump has strongly opposed the removal of historic statues. 

