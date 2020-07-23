House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of General Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues.

The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. Three statues honoring white supremacists — including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun — would be immediately removed.

The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect. Trump has strongly opposed the removal of historic statues.

