Lynchburg ArtStorm contest in place to raise environmental awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources is teaming up with James River Council for the Arts and Humanities for their third annual storm drain art contest.

They are asking local artists to come up with designs to be painted on storm drains.

They’re looking for designs that reflect the ideas of community and environment.

Water resources wants to stress the importance of “only rain down the drain,” which must be incorporated into the design.

“Any pollutants that are in that water also go directly into our stream, so we’re trying to draw attention to the storm drains to just bring awareness to the fact that these are directly related to our waterways,” said Nancy Lilly, Lynchburg Water Resources stormwater outreach coordinator.

They are taking submissions through the end of August.

Six winners will be picked and they will get a $175 stipend as a bonus.

The winning designs will be painted in October.

