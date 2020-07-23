Man arrested in connection to Lynchburg firearm thefts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The case involving a string of firearm thefts in June and July has made new developments.

Fabian James, 18, was taken into Lynchburg Police custody Tuesday in connection to the robberies.

From the investigation, LPD gathered James would seek out people selling certain firearms online and make arrangements to meet them. Once at the agreed location, James would ask them to move to a more remote area.

On June 29, the suspect arranged to purchase a firearm at the Fort Avenue 7-11 before changing the location and stealing two semi-automatic pistols from the victim.

On July 11, the suspect arranged to purchase a firearm at James Crossing Apartments. When the victim arrived, the suspect coaxed that individual away from the original location and attempted to steal a semi-automatic assault rifle. The victim chased the suspect and recovered the rifle while the suspect fled into the woods.

James faces the following charges:

1 count of Attempted Grand Larceny (Firearm)

1 count of Grand Larceny (Firearm)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by Violent Convicted Felon

James is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

