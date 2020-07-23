Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The money comes from a new campaign called ‘WanderLove’, to inspire short road trip adventures throughout the state in response to a COVID-19 brand recovery for tourism offices. Funds totaling $866,504 were given to 90 organizations across the commonwealth.

Montgomery County’s office says they fit the criteria almost to a T being so close to attractions like the Appalachian Trail, New River and Blueridge Parkway.

“We have a great destination here to be able to take advantage of those safe, travel activities, but still be able to get to those amenities that they’re accustomed to,” said Executive Director Lisa Bleakley.

Bleakley hopes to use this grant money to get more folks to visit Montgomery County, since hotels and other businesses have suffered greatly with cancellation of many university and other town events.

