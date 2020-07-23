Overnight shooting in Lynchburg leaves one person in serious condition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Cabell Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday. One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition, according to police.

Police are searching for a person they describe as a thin black man, who is approximately 5 foot 10 inches. He wore glasses, blue jeans and a gray and white t-shirt, and left the scene on an off-road sport bike.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

