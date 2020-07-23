Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests down in Virginia

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 81,237 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 80,393 reported Wednesday, an 844-case increase. The increase is down from the 1,022-case increase from Tuesday to Wednesday.

3,055 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,054 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,051 reported Wednesday, and there have been 7,437 total hospitalizations. 969,145 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.9 percent rate reported Wednesday.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

