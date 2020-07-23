Advertisement

Pro poker player killed, set on fire in Mich.

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) - Police asked the public for help in a grisly killing of a female pro poker player in Michigan.

Susie Zhao's body was found burned earlier this month. She was 33 years old.

Investigators are not sure yet why she was killed.

"Everybody loved her," said friend Michelle Lagrou. "Nobody ever remembers her fighting with anybody ever, no conflict, no drama."

She was known on the professional poker circuit as Susie Q. Her friends in Michigan say she started playing poker as a team when they grew up in Troy.

After college, she played in the big games. In one hand in 2017 in Los Angeles, she would scoop $16,000.

"(She) was a free spirit in the truest sense," said friend Meredith Rogowski. "She played by her own rules. She followed her dreams, absolutely brilliant."

Police say Zhao's killing may be connected to her gambling in other states or to somebody locally she met with recently.

She came to Michigan June 9 from Los Angeles.

"You have to determine whether or not this is a coverup, or this may be some sort of retaliatory incident because of her profession," said Detective Chris Hild, White Lake Township Police.

Her friends say she kept details about our personal life private from them, but she was there for them during special times.

"I will remember that date, because that was the night that I got engaged, and then it was nice to have her there," said friend Kinga Wierzbicka.

Her body was found burned in the Pontiac Lake recreation area on the morning of July 13.

Police say she was last seen by her mother the night before at 5:30, so it's a narrow window.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

"We still are looking for anybody that may have seen or talked to Susie between Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. and early hours of Monday morning," said an unnamed official.

Copyright 2020 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting after wounded teen goes to hospital

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Police say the injuries appeared to be critical, and they haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place or who is responsible.

News

Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.

National

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek clarifies comments about stopping cancer treatment

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”

National

Sen. Mark Warner discusses Great American Outdoors Act

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.