Advertisement

Randolph College to move classes online for fall semester

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College will move its classes online for the upcoming fall semester.

The college originally planned for students to return to campus in the fall, but President Bradley W. Bateman said recent developments prompted a change.

In a message to the Randolph community, Bateman said central to the decision was the lack of quick, large-scale asymptomatic testing and contact tracing, as well as the impact the pandemic-related changes would have on student life.

“The simple truth is that we do not see the situation in our country improving before our campus opens to our full student body in a month’s time. Because of this, we are not confident the College would be able to remain in-person the entire semester without serious COVID-19-caused disruptions,” Bateman said.

“By committing to online instruction for the fall now, we are not only able to give our faculty more time to prepare their courses, but we are able to hopefully alleviate some of the uncertainty that has existed for students and families this summer,” he added. “We just do not believe the limited in-person experiences we would have been able to provide this semester, not to mention the extremely regimented residence hall policies, would meet the expectations of our students and families.”

The college said it has improved its technology and online offerings following the abrupt shift to remote learning in the spring. Various virtual experiences will be planned to help students stay engaged with one another and the college.

“Our faculty members are extremely dedicated to our students—and to teaching—and I know they will make sure our students receive the best possible experience,” Bateman said. “The hallmark of an education at Randolph is the close, personal attention given to every student. That will continue this fall, and it is also what will make our students’ experiences richer and more rewarding than those offered by larger online providers.”

Randolph College hopes to resume in-person classes in the spring, but says a decision on that will be made later in the fall.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting after wounded teen goes to hospital

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Police say the injuries appeared to be critical, and they haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place or who is responsible.

News

Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

News

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

One detained after shooting in southwest Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
No one has been arrested and police have released no description of a shooter.

Latest News

News

Union Street Bridge in Danville back open after water main break

Updated: 4 hours ago
Water service has been restored.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set for Rockbridge County July 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
The tests available at this event are viral tests, which will only show if you are currently infected with COVID-19 when the test sample is taken.

Coronavirus

2020 Party in Elmwood season canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The plan is to bring events back in 2021.

News

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect.

News

Ridgeway pedestrian killed in Henry County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman lying in the road was hit and killed.

News

Roanoke Robert E. Lee Memorial Damaged

Updated: 5 hours ago