Ridgeway pedestrian killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.

The crash happened July 22 at 10:30 p.m. on Route 688, just east of Route 692 in Henry County, according to police.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Venture was headed west on Route 688, and hit a pedestrian lying in the travel lane.

Police say they don’t know why Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, of Ridgeway, was in the road. She was killed.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.