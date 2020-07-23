Advertisement

One detained after shooting in southwest Roanoke

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue SW.

Police say they were called about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, and found a woman with a gunshot wound; she was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police set up a perimeter around the scene and saw a person trying to get away. After a brief foot chase, that person was detained, but has not been arrested so far.

A woman told WDBJ7 her 27-year-old pregnant granddaughter was shot twice in an ankle by someone in a gray or dark hoodie, who then ran off. The grandmother, the owner of the home outside of which this happened, said there are bullet holes in her house.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Caption

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting after wounded teen goes to hospital

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Police say the injuries appeared to be critical, and they haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place or who is responsible.

News

Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

News

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Union Street Bridge in Danville back open after water main break

Updated: 4 hours ago
Water service has been restored.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set for Rockbridge County July 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
The tests available at this event are viral tests, which will only show if you are currently infected with COVID-19 when the test sample is taken.

Coronavirus

2020 Party in Elmwood season canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The plan is to bring events back in 2021.

News

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect.

News

Ridgeway pedestrian killed in Henry County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman lying in the road was hit and killed.

News

Roanoke Robert E. Lee Memorial Damaged

Updated: 5 hours ago