One detained after shooting in southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue SW.

Police say they were called about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, and found a woman with a gunshot wound; she was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police set up a perimeter around the scene and saw a person trying to get away. After a brief foot chase, that person was detained, but has not been arrested so far.

A woman told WDBJ7 her 27-year-old pregnant granddaughter was shot twice in an ankle by someone in a gray or dark hoodie, who then ran off. The grandmother, the owner of the home outside of which this happened, said there are bullet holes in her house.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Autoplay Caption

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.