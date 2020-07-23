Rocky Mount Fire Department remembers Ulis Chitwood

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount Fire Department is remembering one of its own. Its once oldest living member and former treasurer died last week at 96.

“Ulis Chitwood was as genuine as anyone you’ll ever meet in your life,” Brad Basham, Assistant Fire Chief of the Rocky Mount Fire Department, said.

Basham worked closely with Chitwood for the Rocky Mount Fire Department. He says Chitwood was still active in the department when he died last week at the age of 96.

“You just couldn’t find anyone to say anything negative about Ulis, I mean, he is just a one of a kind,” Basham said.

“We’ve had some great fire chiefs here and anyone of them would tell you, they were able to do their job a lot better because of Ulis Chitwood. He did so much stuff behind the scenes, he made sure things were ready, things were prepared,” Basham said.

He served in the United States Army and worked for several car companies before joining the Rocky Mount Fire Department and working there for 46 years.

“He was a role model citizen,” Basham explained.

And Basham says Chitwood’s desire to continue serving the department, well into his 90s, is inspiring.

“If you’re going to spend your time at 95 and 96 years old to do things behind the scenes and make us better, what more can you say. I mean, he was solely committed to serving other people,” he said.

The department members put out a sign to help honor Chitwood, and they plan to hold a future event celebrating his life.

“If we’re going to use the bar that Ulis Chitwood set for all of us to try and attain, we got a tough job in front of us because he set it high,” Basham said.

