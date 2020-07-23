State Fair of Virginia canceled, modified livestock show to be held instead

DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - The coronavirus pandemic has canceled yet another event in 2020: the State Fair of Virginia.

The Virginia Farm Bureau board of directors announced Thursday it would instead hold a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show. The traditional fair, scheduled for September 25 through October 4, is canceled.

“This was a difficult decision, but safety is our number one priority,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “We’ve spent months developing plans and scenarios that would allow us to still host the fair this year, but with the ever-changing, unpredictable COVID-19 situation, we just couldn’t make it work.”

The fair is an annual event that celebrated Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on Virginia’s agriculture and natural resources industries. Nearly 245,000 people attended in 2019.

Planning for the event usually begins months in advance, as it takes thousands of hours of planning, according to the board.

“In a normal year, preparing for the annual event is a huge undertaking. In the midst of a global pandemic, it just wasn’t feasible,” Jolliffe said.

Agriculture and youth are the foundation of the fair’s mission, “so our first priority was to find a way to honor our youth and allow them to be recognized for their dedication and hard work,” said VFBF President Wayne Pryor. “While a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show is not ideal, we believe it will allow our youth to showcase the yearlong effort they’ve put into raising their animals, and enable them to earn scholarship money as well.”

