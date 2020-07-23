Union Street Bridge in Danville back open after water main break

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Union Street Bridge in Danville is back open after a water main break.

The section where the water main break occurred remains closed, but drivers can again access the bridge.

The bridge was closed around 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the pipe break, which occurred on the south side of the bridge at Memorial Drive. Utility crews Wednesday finished removing the damaged pipe and installing a new pipe. The section has been backfilled and will be paved at a later date.

Water service has been restored.

