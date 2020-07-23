Advertisement

Union Street Bridge in Danville back open after water main break

Union Street Bridge Repair-Danville
Union Street Bridge Repair-Danville(City of Danville)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Union Street Bridge in Danville is back open after a water main break.

The section where the water main break occurred remains closed, but drivers can again access the bridge.

The bridge was closed around 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the pipe break, which occurred on the south side of the bridge at Memorial Drive. Utility crews Wednesday finished removing the damaged pipe and installing a new pipe. The section has been backfilled and will be paved at a later date.

Water service has been restored.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting after wounded teen goes to hospital

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Police say the injuries appeared to be critical, and they haven’t been able to determine where the shooting took place or who is responsible.

News

Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office gets ‘WanderLove’ COVID-19 recovery grant

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office has been awarded $10,000 dollars from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

News

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Patterson Avenue Shooting-Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

One detained after shooting in southwest Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
No one has been arrested and police have released no description of a shooter.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set for Rockbridge County July 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
The tests available at this event are viral tests, which will only show if you are currently infected with COVID-19 when the test sample is taken.

Coronavirus

2020 Party in Elmwood season canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The plan is to bring events back in 2021.

News

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect.

News

Ridgeway pedestrian killed in Henry County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman lying in the road was hit and killed.

News

Roanoke Robert E. Lee Memorial Damaged

Updated: 5 hours ago