Carilion to rename Stonewall Jackson Hospital after purchase

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) – Carilion Clinic will rename Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, now that it has reached an agreement to buy the last 20 percent share of the facility and take over full ownership.

Carilion will pay $10.9 million to SJH Community Health Foundation to seal the deal, and will rename it Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital, using the same naming protocol it uses for its other facilities.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of the next chapter in the 15-year partnership between Carilion and the SJH Community Health Foundation,” said Dr. Richard Teaff, chair of the Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital (CSJH) Board of Directors. “This arrangement will allow Carilion to simplify management of the hospital, and it will enable the foundation to focus significant resources on our neighbors’ health care needs.”

“Carilion has been an excellent community partner since they acquired the majority share of Stonewall Jackson Hospital 15 years ago,” said Robert J. Hobbs, chair of the SJH Community Health Foundation board. “They have consistently expanded their suite of services while investing tens of millions of dollars in capital improvements. Organizations don’t make those types of investments if they are not engaged, community-minded, and in it for the long haul. We have faith, based on their history, that their level of commitment to our community will remain strong.”

Carilion acquired 80 percent ownership of the hospital in 2005 and took over management in 2006.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.