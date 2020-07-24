CASA of Central Virginia gets $1,700 emergency grant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization that helps advocate for children in the court system received an emergency grant worth $1,700.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Virginia received the grant from the Bedford Community Health Foundation.

The funds went toward personal protective equipment like masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes.

They were also able to get thermometers for their offices.

CASA says the grant will help their volunteers get back to safely helping the kids they assist.

“For our volunteers, they go and visit children, they go to court and they go visit the children that they’re advocating for. So it’s really important that they’re able to protect themselves as well as the families and children that they’re going to visit,” said Kelli Diaz, CASA of Central Virginia recruitment and development coordinator.

CASA also says they are in need of more volunteers.

