Advertisement

CASA of Central Virginia gets $1,700 emergency grant

Personal protective equipment like face masks were purchased with the grant money.
Personal protective equipment like face masks were purchased with the grant money.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization that helps advocate for children in the court system received an emergency grant worth $1,700.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Virginia received the grant from the Bedford Community Health Foundation.

The funds went toward personal protective equipment like masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes.

They were also able to get thermometers for their offices.

CASA says the grant will help their volunteers get back to safely helping the kids they assist.

“For our volunteers, they go and visit children, they go to court and they go visit the children that they’re advocating for. So it’s really important that they’re able to protect themselves as well as the families and children that they’re going to visit,” said Kelli Diaz, CASA of Central Virginia recruitment and development coordinator.

CASA also says they are in need of more volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nelson County Public Schools reveals plans for coming school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nelson County School Board held a meeting Thursday evening to discuss plans to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Roanoke City Public Schools hold virtual town hall to address parent questions about reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Thursday, leaders at Roanoke City Public Schools held a virtual town hall to address questions from parents about the reopening of schools on Aug. 31.

News

No deal on unemployment benefits as deadline looms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of next week, and so far there is no deal on the next round of COVID-19 relief.Members of Virginia’s congressional delegation say they’re optimistic a deal is within reach, though not necessarily by the end of next week.

News

University of Lynchburg hosts virtual COVID-19 mapping workshop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The workshop was designed to help folks understand how people like health officials track coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Two people displaced after fire burns townhouse

Updated: 5 hours ago
Around 8:15 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue units responded to reports of a fire on the 7700 block of Williamson road.

News

Summer upgrade brings new playgrounds to four Roanoke schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Four schools in the city of Roanoke are receiving new playgrounds this summer.

News

Pipeline opponents say fines are inadequate and ineffective

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say recent fines for environmental violations are inadequate. During a news conference Thursday morning, they said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality should not reduce the fines through negotiation.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago