CASA volunteers kayak Smith Mountain Lake to raise funds, awareness

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On any given day, you might see Jane Marvin and Sue Gallagher kayaking around Smith Mountain Lake.

In fact, they’re making their way around the entire 500-mile shoreline.

“We’re wanting to both raise awareness and we’re wanting to raise funding because as with a lot of things, the need is increased,” said Marvin.

The need for both funding and volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA.

Marvin and Gallagher - who are both CASA volunteers with Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center - are taking two months to engage with as many people around the lake as possible.

They want to raise awareness for kids who might be stuck in a bad situation during these times.

“Because people are losing their jobs, their health insurance. They have children sitting there crying and they react. And we don’t have schools to report it. The children are isolated,” said Gallagher.

“With everything else going on, there are children out there that are not safe and we want to do everything we can to keep those children safe,” said Marvin.

With six years’ volunteer experience between the two of them, they’ve set a goal to raise a total of $100,000, all in the name of stopping child abuse.

“We’re there for the whole time and they know that. We start a case, it may take two years - we’ll finish it. It’s very important we’re the constant in their lives,” said Gallagher.

So far, they’ve raised $25,000.

To check out their progress or donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.