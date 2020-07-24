Advertisement

CASA volunteers kayak Smith Mountain Lake to raise funds, awareness

Sue Gallagher and Jane Marvin can be seen kayaking on Smith Mountain Lake. They seek to raise funds and awareness for CASA.
Sue Gallagher and Jane Marvin can be seen kayaking on Smith Mountain Lake. They seek to raise funds and awareness for CASA.(Kayaking SML for Kids' Sake)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On any given day, you might see Jane Marvin and Sue Gallagher kayaking around Smith Mountain Lake.

In fact, they’re making their way around the entire 500-mile shoreline.

“We’re wanting to both raise awareness and we’re wanting to raise funding because as with a lot of things, the need is increased,” said Marvin.

The need for both funding and volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA.

Marvin and Gallagher - who are both CASA volunteers with Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center - are taking two months to engage with as many people around the lake as possible.

They want to raise awareness for kids who might be stuck in a bad situation during these times.

“Because people are losing their jobs, their health insurance. They have children sitting there crying and they react. And we don’t have schools to report it. The children are isolated,” said Gallagher.

“With everything else going on, there are children out there that are not safe and we want to do everything we can to keep those children safe,” said Marvin.

With six years’ volunteer experience between the two of them, they’ve set a goal to raise a total of $100,000, all in the name of stopping child abuse.

“We’re there for the whole time and they know that. We start a case, it may take two years - we’ll finish it. It’s very important we’re the constant in their lives,” said Gallagher.

So far, they’ve raised $25,000.

To check out their progress or donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hillsville man has ‘miraculous turn of events’ after tough COVID-19 fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.

News

Elderberry’s along Electric Rd. temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The location at 3555 Electric Road will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning, and reopen Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m

News

Female victim shot in Lincoln Terrace area of Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Virginia Tech researchers say mouth bacteria may cause colon cancer to spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that bacteria found in your mouth may be causing colon cancer to spread.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

Roanoke-based reality series Salvage Dawgs ending after 143 episodes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
It was a great run, but after 8 years, 11 seasons and 143 episodes, the reality show with Roanoke roots, Salvage Dawgs, is coming to an end. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 and changes at the DIY Network played a role.

News

City manager, police chief react to increased gun violence in Roanoke

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
There have been ten shootings in Roanoke since the first of July,

News

Passenger traffic rising at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The number of people passing through the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is beginning to rebound. Passenger traffic doubled in June, compared to the month before.Year-to-date passenger traffic is down more than 50%, but airport officials say they’re encouraged by the recent increase fueled by vacation travel.

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia launches educational program: “The Lab”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The program offers enrichment activities and help with virtual assignments when kids are not in school.

News

Botetourt Co. officials work to approve aid for student laptops

Updated: 8 hours ago
Chairman Billy Martin says the board of supervisors aims to approve federal CARES act funding to buy more than 500 Chromebooks