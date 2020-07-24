City manager, police chief react to increased gun violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke's two top leaders, all it takes is a conversation.

“I will always say, and will continue to say, that there is more work that needs to be done,” said police chief, Sam Roman.

“That would be the most helpful part for the community in trying to address this issue,” said city manager, Bob Cowell.

In the last month, Roanoke has had ten shootings. While it’s not easy to point to a direct cause, gun violence nationwide and locally has risen significantly. In Roanoke there has been an increase in victims who have been shot, going directly to the hospital before calling police.

“Even though the specific incidents are not linked together, but the overarching theme of gang involvement and affiliations may be the thing that links them together,” said Roman.

Roman said in an interview last week that he doesn't believe Roanoke's gang problem is overwhelming, but acknowledges it's existence.

“I would say if there is one instance, where someone identifies themselves as a gang member, participates in violence, I would say it’s a problem.”

Cowell says the increase could also deal with a lack of community building between the police department and Roanoke due to the pandemic.

“And what’s been tough for Chief Roman is that since we’ve been isolated, haven’t been able to gather, in the way that we would normally, it’s been a bigger stretch for him to figure out ways to convene, further those relationships.”

For the first time in several months the gun task force was able to meet virtually last Friday, but since that time there have been three additional shootings. Of the ten mentioned since July 1, only one has led to an arrest.

