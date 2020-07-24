Advertisement

City manager, police chief react to increased gun violence in Roanoke

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke's two top leaders, all it takes is a conversation.

“I will always say, and will continue to say, that there is more work that needs to be done,” said police chief, Sam Roman.

“That would be the most helpful part for the community in trying to address this issue,” said city manager, Bob Cowell.

In the last month, Roanoke has had ten shootings. While it’s not easy to point to a direct cause, gun violence nationwide and locally has risen significantly. In Roanoke there has been an increase in victims who have been shot, going directly to the hospital before calling police.

“Even though the specific incidents are not linked together, but the overarching theme of gang involvement and affiliations may be the thing that links them together,” said Roman.

Roman said in an interview last week that he doesn't believe Roanoke's gang problem is overwhelming, but acknowledges it's existence.

“I would say if there is one instance, where someone identifies themselves as a gang member, participates in violence, I would say it’s a problem.”

Cowell says the increase could also deal with a lack of community building between the police department and Roanoke due to the pandemic.

“And what’s been tough for Chief Roman is that since we’ve been isolated, haven’t been able to gather, in the way that we would normally, it’s been a bigger stretch for him to figure out ways to convene, further those relationships.”

For the first time in several months the gun task force was able to meet virtually last Friday, but since that time there have been three additional shootings. Of the ten mentioned since July 1, only one has led to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hillsville man has ‘miraculous turn of events’ after tough COVID-19 fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.

News

Elderberry’s along Electric Rd. temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The location at 3555 Electric Road will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning, and reopen Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m

News

Female victim shot in Lincoln Terrace area of Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Virginia Tech researchers say mouth bacteria may cause colon cancer to spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that bacteria found in your mouth may be causing colon cancer to spread.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

Roanoke-based reality series Salvage Dawgs ending after 143 episodes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
It was a great run, but after 8 years, 11 seasons and 143 episodes, the reality show with Roanoke roots, Salvage Dawgs, is coming to an end. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 and changes at the DIY Network played a role.

News

CASA volunteers kayak Smith Mountain Lake to raise funds, awareness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say CASA is in need of funds and volunteers.

News

Passenger traffic rising at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The number of people passing through the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is beginning to rebound. Passenger traffic doubled in June, compared to the month before.Year-to-date passenger traffic is down more than 50%, but airport officials say they’re encouraged by the recent increase fueled by vacation travel.

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia launches educational program: “The Lab”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The program offers enrichment activities and help with virtual assignments when kids are not in school.

News

Botetourt Co. officials work to approve aid for student laptops

Updated: 8 hours ago
Chairman Billy Martin says the board of supervisors aims to approve federal CARES act funding to buy more than 500 Chromebooks