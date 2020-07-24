Advertisement

Four University of Virginia athletes test positive for COVID-19 out of 235 tested

Three of the four positive tests came from the Wahoos' football team.
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.(WVIR/Gray TV)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four University of Virginia athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 235 total student-athletes tested, the university announced in its second testing update Friday.

Testing began when student-athletes started returning to Grounds on July 5 and included players from the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball teams.

The Cavaliers’ football team has had 112 total players tested, with three positive results.

None of the four players who have tested positive have required hospitalization.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts, according to the release. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Latest News

Sports

Cave Spring’s Jack Cowher Wins Don Holliday Memorial Golf Scholarship

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Cave Spring's Jack Cowher wins Holliday Scholarship

Sports

Roanoke Catholic grad Turner King to be inducted into Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Roanoke Catholic grad will be inducted into Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Senior softball players play two more games to close out their careers

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Softball seniors had one last chance to strut their stuff Tuesday night.

Sports

Former Hokie golfer Hollandsworth continues path to LPGA with Symetra Tour debut this weekend

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Floyd County native will compete in the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Sports

ODAC postpones athletic competition through end of 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The conference intends to schedule fall and winter sports in the spring semester.