Four University of Virginia athletes test positive for COVID-19 out of 235 tested

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four University of Virginia athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 235 total student-athletes tested, the university announced in its second testing update Friday.

Testing began when student-athletes started returning to Grounds on July 5 and included players from the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball teams.

The Cavaliers’ football team has had 112 total players tested, with three positive results.

None of the four players who have tested positive have required hospitalization.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts, according to the release. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.