Friday: More scattered storms and stubborn summer heat

The past few days have been highlighted by continued summer heat and scattered afternoon storms. Roanoke managed to hit 91 degrees Friday allowing for a new all time record to be set on consecutive days with highs in the 90s (23 days).

This streak will likely continue Friday with more heat, but storm chances will again return to our area as a weak front swings through our area. Expect drier, but hotter weather this weekend as high pressure builds in.

FRIDAY

As the front lingers near our area, we’ll have another shot of afternoon storms with plenty of heat and humidity. The storm coverage my not be as numerous as previous days, but keep an eye out if you’re working outdoors. The best chance of rain will likely be closest to the front in the Highlands and areas to the east along with the NRV to the south in the afternoon. Highs return to around 90°, but will feel closer to upper 90s with the heat index.

A nearby front will keep scattered storms around during the afternoon and evening. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Our weekend is looking a bit more quiet as a front weakens and heads to the east. An area of high pressure becomes our dominant weather feature. While we can’t rule out a few storms on Saturday and Sunday, the coverage will be much lower than previous days. This allows us to turn hotter with highs approaching the mid 90s again.

The weekend is looking quiet with just a few stray storms. (WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

While clouds have spoiled the comet viewing in previous days, one can still check out NEOWISE in the coming days as conditions improve. Get the latest information in our new Astronomy section.

Distant thunderstorms can be seen below comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky. (Mike Overacker)

