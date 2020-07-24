Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

