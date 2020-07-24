Life with COVID-19: Air travel could take 3-5 years to recover from pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alongside industries like tourism and hospitality, air travel has seen a dramatic shift in operations. As a whole, the airline industry could still be 3 to 5 years away from seeing numbers return to their pre-COVID height.

“2019 was our best year since 2000,” Brad Boettcher, director of marketing and air service development at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, told WDBJ7.

Like many industries, COVID-19 took airlines by surprise.

“It was the second week of January,” Boettcher said. “I was at a conference meeting with a bunch of carriers and word started trickling out about this virus going around in China.”

By March, that virus had turned the world upside down and began grounding flight after flight.

“Was there anything that could have prepared you guys at all for COVID-19?” Katey Roshetko asked.

“No,” Boettcher laughed. “I mean there’s just nothing that can prepare you for an absolute drop in traffic by 97%.”

Ninety-seven percent in April; 90% in May; and 70% in June. After years of trying to grow air travel, Boettcher and the team at ROA shifted to just trying to maintain as many flights as possible.

Right now, flights are at about 40% of the traffic they had this time last year.

“Which 40% might not sound great, but relative to the national average which is about 25%, we’re very encouraged about it,” Boettcher explained.

However, air travel looks different in Roanoke and at other airports around the country.

“Whether it’s popular or not, I think masks are here to stay for the foreseeable future,” Boettcher said.

You’ll be required to wear them in the airport and for the duration of your flight. Many business are closed inside the terminals and the ones that are open often have reduced hours and menus.

The other reduction is the number of flights even being offered, so layovers are long, gates empty, and tickets expensive.

“Where you have to make a decision on your comfort level is there are some carriers that are selling 60% of the airplane versus carriers that are selling 85-100% of the aircraft,” he advised.

Of the four airlines that fly in and out of Roanoke, Delta and Allegiant sell 60-65% of their seats, leaving out the middle seat for social distancing. United is selling about 85%. American announced earlier this month it will be filling planes up to 100% capacity.

“It boils down to what risk people are willing to take,” Boettcher said. “So if you’re not comfortable being next to somebody, that should drive your consumer decision.”

But many travelers say the risk isn’t going to keep them grounded.

“Still faster than driving,” David Gamache laughed.

He and his wife, Debi, came to Roanoke to visit their grand-babies and said the biggest difference from pre-COVID travel is the emptiness.

“There’s just less people. It’s just that simple. Less people means less everything,” David Gamache said.

“Things take a lot longer,” Debi Gamache said.

“No curbside check-in. Things you just get used to aren’t there,” her husband added.

Boettcher said ROA is still one of the region’s best hopes for economic recovery.

“There are a lot of unknowns,” he admitted, but said the airport’s commitment to the community is stronger than ever.

“We’re doing everything we can to work with our carriers to make sure that we can provide the service to people that need it, and be an economic engine to help revitalize the region when businesses start travelling, or people just want to get out of town,” Boettcher said.

Usually the fall brings an influx of visitors through the airport as college students return and collegiate sports entice thousands of people to the region. Boettcher said they don’t know if they’ll see that increase this year though as sports may not allow fans into the games.

