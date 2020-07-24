Advertisement

Man arrested for damage to Roanoke Robert E. Lee monument

Roanoke Robert E. Lee Memorial Damaged
Roanoke Robert E. Lee Memorial Damaged
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for damaging the Robert E. Lee statue downtown.

William Foreman, 70, is charged with felony property damage.

July 21 around 8 p.m., police officers were driving through the 200 block of Church Avenue SW when they saw someone tampering with the monument. Officers identified him as Foreman, spoke with him and asked him to leave the area. The was no damage to the monument at that time.

The next night, officers found the statue had been damaged, and contacted Foreman, who cooperated with investigators, according to police. A warrant was obtained for Foreman and Friday, July 24, Foreman surrendered at the Roanoke Police Department.

A mugshot has not yet been made available.

