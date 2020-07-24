Nelson County Public Schools reveals plans for coming school year

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County School Board held a meeting Thursday evening to discuss plans to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a post to the NCPS Facebook, the board decided the most appropriate way to open schools would be in a leveled approach.

The levels are as follows:

Level 10--Virtual/Remote Learning for most students for the first nine weeks of school.

Level 2-- The Board intends to open schools in a Hybrid format for the 2nd quarter and move to

Level 3-- Return to in-person instruction at the start of the 2nd Semester while at the same time continuing to offer the virtual learning option for those who so choose that mode of instruction.

More information can be found on the Nelson County School Board’s website here.

