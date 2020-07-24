Advertisement

Nelson County Public Schools reveals plans for coming school year

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis gave an impassioned plea as to why schools need to open; however, the idea isn't sitting well with the state's teachers union.
On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis gave an impassioned plea as to why schools need to open; however, the idea isn't sitting well with the state's teachers union.(AP)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County School Board held a meeting Thursday evening to discuss plans to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a post to the NCPS Facebook, the board decided the most appropriate way to open schools would be in a leveled approach.

July 23, 2020, 10:00 PM Dear NCPS Family, The Nelson County School Board held a Special Called meeting this evening,...

Posted by Nelson County Public Schools on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The levels are as follows:

Level 10--Virtual/Remote Learning for most students for the first nine weeks of school.  

Level 2-- The Board intends to open schools in a Hybrid format for the 2nd quarter and move to

Level 3-- Return to in-person instruction at the start of the 2nd Semester while at the same time continuing to offer the virtual learning option for those who so choose that mode of instruction.  

More information can be found on the Nelson County School Board’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke City Public Schools hold virtual town hall to address parent questions about reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Thursday, leaders at Roanoke City Public Schools held a virtual town hall to address questions from parents about the reopening of schools on Aug. 31.

News

CASA of Central Virginia gets $1,700 emergency grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The funds are being used for things like personal protective equipment.

News

No deal on unemployment benefits as deadline looms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of next week, and so far there is no deal on the next round of COVID-19 relief.Members of Virginia’s congressional delegation say they’re optimistic a deal is within reach, though not necessarily by the end of next week.

News

University of Lynchburg hosts virtual COVID-19 mapping workshop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The workshop was designed to help folks understand how people like health officials track coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Two people displaced after fire burns townhouse

Updated: 5 hours ago
Around 8:15 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue units responded to reports of a fire on the 7700 block of Williamson road.

News

Summer upgrade brings new playgrounds to four Roanoke schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Four schools in the city of Roanoke are receiving new playgrounds this summer.

News

Pipeline opponents say fines are inadequate and ineffective

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say recent fines for environmental violations are inadequate. During a news conference Thursday morning, they said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality should not reduce the fines through negotiation.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago