One biker sought; another arrested in Lynchburg assault case

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One man is in custody and another is being sought for an assault in Lynchburg.

Sunday, July 12, Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for help near the Airport Shopping Center on Wards Road. The caller said he had gotten into an argument with a group of motorcyclists, resulting in the bikers assaulting him and damaging his motorcycle.

Suspects were identified as Robert Stanley and Thomas Slayton, both of Lynchburg and both members of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club.

Both men have been charged with Malicious Wounding, Malicious Wounding by Mob and Felony Property Damage.

July 23, Slayton was arrested at his home after a search warrant was served by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police and the FBI.

Stanley is being sought.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

