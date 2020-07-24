Passenger traffic rising at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people passing through the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is beginning to rebound.

Passenger traffic doubled in June, compared to the month before.

Year-to-date passenger traffic is down more than 50%.

But airport officials say they’re encouraged by the recent increase fueled by vacation travel.

Brad Boettcher is the Director of Marketing and Air Service Development for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

“So to be hitting that 40 to 45 and some days into the 50%, all on our leisure travelers, we’re very, very appreciative for the community supporting the airport,” Boettcher said.

The airport is still waiting for business travelers to return, and officials acknowledge it could take months and the development of a vaccine before most start flying again. But they say they’re optimistic the recovery will continue.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.