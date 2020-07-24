Advertisement

Percentage of positive new-case COVID-19 tests down in Virginia

More than 1,000 new cases reported
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 82,364 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 81,237 reported Thursday, a 1,127-case increase. The increase is up from the 844-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday.

3,111 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,067 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,054 reported Thursday, and there have been 7,515 total hospitalizations. 987,188 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.7 percent rate reported Thursday.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Life with COVID-19: Air travel could take 3-5 years to recover from pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
After years of trying to grow air travel, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has shifted to just trying to maintain as many flights as possible.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

Latest News

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg hosts virtual COVID-19 mapping workshop

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The workshop was designed to help folks understand how people like health officials track coronavirus.

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 16 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 19 hours ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 19 hours ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.