Percentage of positive new-case COVID-19 tests down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 82,364 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 81,237 reported Thursday, a 1,127-case increase. The increase is up from the 844-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday.

3,111 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,067 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,054 reported Thursday, and there have been 7,515 total hospitalizations. 987,188 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.7 percent rate reported Thursday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

