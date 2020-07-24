Advertisement

Pipeline opponents say fines are inadequate and ineffective

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say recent fines for environmental violations are inadequate.

And on Thursday morning, they said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality should not reduce them through negotiation.

Representatives of several groups that oppose the pipeline gathered along the Roanoke River in Salem.

And they said pipeline construction should not resume before there is an independent stormwater analysis.

“The bottom line is money is not going to save the endangered species. Money isn’t going to fix our eco-system,” said pipeline opponent Freeda Cathcart. “We need them to do the project right, if they’re going to do the project.”

A spokesperson for MVP said the company has agreed to pay $8,000 for what is considers minor violations, and is seeking additional information on unresolved allegations.

The company said the most-effective remedy for preventing erosion and sediment control problems is to complete installation of the pipeline.

Following is the full text of the company’s statement:

“Mountain Valley remains committed to full adherence of all state and federal regulatory requirements and any matters of non-compliance are unacceptable. At this time, Mountain Valley has agreed to pay $8,000 for minor, non-contested violations related to maintenance activities, and we are working with DEQ to obtain additional information pertaining to the unresolved allegations. As has always been the case, the most effective and permanent remedy for preventing erosion and sediment control issues is to complete installation of the pipeline and fully revegetate and restore the pipeline right-of-way.”

