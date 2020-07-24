Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrates 72 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is celebrating 72 years of operation all month. Friday, they held a party outside the Women and Children’s Center, and everyone was invited to come out.

For the month of July, the Skolrood Law Firm has agreed to match all donations given to the mission, up to $100,000.

“72 years. You know, we wouldn’t have even made it one year if we didn’t have the support of the Roanoke community, and so every single year we make it, it is because of everyone around this area,” Kevin Berry, Community Outreach and Marketing Manager for the Roanoke Rescue Mission:, said.

If you’re interested in donating to the mission this month, you can click here.

