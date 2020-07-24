Science Museum of Western Virginia launches educational program: “The Lab”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke has just launched a new back to school program! It’s called “The Lab,” and its an educational program for students to enjoy outside the classroom.

The museum is offering an alternative to at-home learning for students during this upcoming school year. ”The Lab” allows students to participate in hands-on activities and get help with their virtual assignments on the days they are not in school.

“Reintroducing the ability to socialize at a safe distance, to have a schedule, to learn not just on your computers but to learn through playing and using your hands,” Mary Roberts Baako, Director of Philanthropy for the Science Museum of Western Virginia, said.

The museum will be providing enrichment activities involving science and the arts.

“With Mill Mountain Theatre, we have some music, sculpture. The students will be doing yoga once a week, but in addition, we have our STEAM enrichment, which will be organic farming, computer science, robotics,” Baako said.

50 students can be enrolled in the program, and there will be around 10 to 15 children per classroom.

“And that is really so we can make sure that we don’t expose our staff, our students and the families that come to us to unnecessary risk,” Baako explained.

The museum staff hopes a program like "The Lab" will give some relief to parents, while letting kids be kids.

“I’m just so excited to see kids back in the museum and see them really happy to learn again and be in an environment where they can,” Rebecca Dudley, Grant and Development Officer for the museum, said.

For registration and more information, click here.

