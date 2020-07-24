Summer upgrade brings new playgrounds to four Roanoke schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is a time for updates to Roanoke City Public Schools.

And you might have seen one of the new playgrounds now taking shape.

At Fishburn Park Elementary, the new playground features large slides, an elliptical climber and interactive elements designed for a range of ages and abilities.

Jeff Shawver is Chief of Physical Plant for Roanoke City Public Schools.

“When we grew up it was just a merry-go-round and a swing set and a slide,” Shawver said, “but over to your right you see the nice zip line over here. It’s a hundred foot zip line, and that’s going to be a heck of an interest to a lot of students.”

Grandin Court, Preston Park and Virginia Heights Elementary Schools are also receiving new playgrounds tailored to each location.

They should be ready when students return and COVID-19 precautions allow them to use the new equipment.

